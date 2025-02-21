O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,935,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after buying an additional 269,074 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,173,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $65.48 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.