Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.19 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -271.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

