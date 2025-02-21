Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 98,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 118,637 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $33.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $640.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

