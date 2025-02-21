Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

OR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

