Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $615,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,435 shares of company stock worth $4,980,311. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NTRS opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

