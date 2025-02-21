Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $217.50 to $230.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $208.35 and last traded at $208.28, with a volume of 9057389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $65,081,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,643,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,730,831.62. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock valued at $269,397,331 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

