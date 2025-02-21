Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 738.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 228,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Robert Half by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Robert Half by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

