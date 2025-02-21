Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.90. 434,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,506,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,557,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 923,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,604,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

