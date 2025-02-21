PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PG&E has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

