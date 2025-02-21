Physicians Financial Services Inc. Invests $416,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
