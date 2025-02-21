Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.27.

Insulet Stock Down 2.9 %

Insulet stock opened at $279.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

