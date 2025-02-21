Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.17 and last traded at $195.46. 261,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 504,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

