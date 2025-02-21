Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 210,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

