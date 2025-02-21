Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0703 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

