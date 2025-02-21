Promising Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, music streaming services, concert promoters, and musical instrument manufacturers. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance and growth of the music industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $244.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,620,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,762,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.93. 15,499,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,526,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $126.94. 22,577,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,754,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

