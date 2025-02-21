PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

