Q1 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Lowered by Analyst

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,041,752.81. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after buying an additional 2,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.