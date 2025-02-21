QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.48 and last traded at $176.01. Approximately 1,768,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,517,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.64.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This trade represents a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

