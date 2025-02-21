Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

PWR stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

