Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 546.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $286.38 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

