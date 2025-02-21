Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,810. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 213,300 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $996,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,032.55. This trade represents a 14.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,071.30. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,332 shares of company stock worth $710,576 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 328.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Ardelyx by 87.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 96,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

