RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 13.2% Following Weak Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,440,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,137,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 310,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in RealReal by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RealReal by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285,304 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.83.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

