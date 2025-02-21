Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2025 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950,540 shares of company stock worth $275,598,944. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $160,985,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

