Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $579.08 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

