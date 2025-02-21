Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Wingstop, Coca-Cola, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry, such as fast food chains, casual dining establishments, and fine dining restaurants. Investors can buy shares of these companies to take advantage of potential profit growth, dividend payouts, and capital appreciation opportunities within the restaurant sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. 22,577,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,754,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $129.02.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,320,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Shares of WING stock traded down $45.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.06 and its 200 day moving average is $342.48. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 7,838,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,552,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.47. 1,127,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

