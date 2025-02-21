REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $49.58. 183,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 177,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $1.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEPI Free Report ) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

