Robert W. Baird Cuts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $335.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $270.39 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.27 and a 200-day moving average of $287.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.