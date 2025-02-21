Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.73. 4,649,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,342,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,700 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

