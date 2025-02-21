Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

TFI International stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,282. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TFI International by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,373,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

