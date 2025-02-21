Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $162.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 1,352,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

