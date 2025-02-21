RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.