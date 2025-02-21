Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94, Zacks reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.240-8.860 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

