Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 260536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 522,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

