Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,198 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 11.0% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $47,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after buying an additional 313,382 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after buying an additional 501,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,709 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $24.91 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

