Scotiabank Increases Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $20.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

