Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.