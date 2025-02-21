Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $13.19. Serve Robotics shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 7,444,405 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Serve Robotics from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 8.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,346,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,122,307.22. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,072.61. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,515. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $9,636,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Further Reading

