Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2816 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 18,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,586. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

