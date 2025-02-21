Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.06%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 126,867 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 312.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 437,128 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

