SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 5,440 shares.The stock last traded at $128.97 and had previously closed at $129.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

