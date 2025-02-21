SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 46677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.