Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Roth Mkm

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $27.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,946,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

