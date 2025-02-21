Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

