State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. State Street has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,661. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

