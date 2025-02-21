Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 715 shares.The stock last traded at $42.11 and had previously closed at $41.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 83.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

