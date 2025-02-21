Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 7.5% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $410,650,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,286,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,616.3% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 1,016,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BIP opened at $33.44 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 836.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,051.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

