Suncoast Equity Management Acquires Shares of 2,843 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 881,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,272,000 after purchasing an additional 581,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 277,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

