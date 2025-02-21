Suncoast Equity Management Has $623,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,302.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,284.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,334.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

