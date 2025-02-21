Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

