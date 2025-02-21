Sunpointe LLC Buys 108 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

